Photos: 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony in Vernon

Vernon /
| 12 Sep 2024 | 07:40
    Boy Scout Troop 404 leads the Pledge of Allegiance at the 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on Wednesday evening, Sept. 11 in front of the Vernon municipal building. Three Vernon residents - Dorothy Chiarchiaro, Keith Burns and Thomas Linehan - died in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. (Photos by Nancy Madacsi)
    Ali Thomas sings the National Anthew and 'God Bless America' during the ceremony.
    Jayne Verdonik of Antioch Ministries in Sussex offers the invocation.
    Township Council president Patrick Rizzuto speaks at the ceremony.
    A.J., Alex and Matthew McCann play bagpipes and drum at the ceremony.
    Robert Caggiano of Bugles Across America plays taps.
    Members of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8441 fire a gun salute.
    James McCarthy, a retired Bloomfield firefighter, was part of the Essex County Task Force and one of the first-responders on Sept. 11, 2001.
    James McCarthy wears a First Responder World Trade Center medal.
    Mayor Anthony Rossi.
    Members of the Vernon Fire Department.
    Lawrence McPhail, Stephanie Blaine and Angelo Melchiorri of Vernon Emergency Medical Services.
    Residents wait for the ceremony to begin.
