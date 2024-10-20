x
Photos: Music in the Mountains

Vernon /
| 20 Oct 2024 | 10:11
    <b>The Vernon Township High School marching band performs during the Music in the Mountains competition there Saturday, Oct. 19. (Photos by Maria Kovic)</b>
    <b>As host, the Vernon band performs but is not eligible for awards.</b>
    <b>A total of 21 bands take part in the competition in Vernon.</b>
