Photos: Northern lights

| 15 Oct 2024 | 07:05
    <b>The northern lights as seen about 10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11 from Hamburg. (Photo by Bill Truran)</b>
    <b>The northern lights as seen about 10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11 from Hamburg. (Photo by Bill Truran)</b>
    <b>The northern lights as seen about 10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11 from Hamburg. (Photo by Bill Truran)</b>
    <b>The northern lights turn the sky a fuchsia color with streaks and stars in Wantage on Thursday, Oct. 10. (Photo courtesy of Cheryl Fleishman)</b>
    <b>The northern lights turn the sky a fuchsia color with streaks and stars in Wantage on Thursday, Oct. 10. (Photo courtesy of Cheryl Fleishman)</b>
