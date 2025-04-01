x
Photos: Princess for a Day

| 01 Apr 2025 | 07:18
    <b>Paige Quimby and Stella Jackson are dressed as princesses at the Princess for a Day event held by the Vernon Township High School Cosmetology Department on Saturday, March 29. (Photos by Maria Kovic)</b>
    <b>Jacob Poplaski applies face paint to Eliana Doherty.</b>
    <b>Anabelle Puiros, Madison Macintosh, Madelyn Caselli and Ainsley Hamilton attend the event, which includes hair, nails, makeup, a pizza lunch, movies and other princess activities.</b>
