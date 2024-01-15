Home
Photos: Rossi sworn in as Vernon’s mayor
Vernon
| 15 Jan 2024 | 10:39
VM1 Anthony Rossi takes the oath of office as Vernon’s mayor during the Township Council’s annual reorganization meeting Monday, Jan. 15. At right are his parents, Harriett and Anthony. (Photo by Kathy Shwiff)
VM2 State Assemblyman Mike Inganamort, second from right, administers the oath of office to Bradley Sparta, who was re-elected to the Township Council in November. (Photos by Kathy Shwiff)
VM3 William Higgins, right, takes the oath of office as a new member of the Township Council. The former school board member was elected to the council Nov. 7.
Councilman Phil Rizzuto presents a plaque to former Councilman Joe Tadrick, second from left. At left is Mayor Anthony Rossi. At right is Councilwoman Natalie Buccieri.
State Sen. Parker Space, left, administers the oath of office to leaders of the Vernon Volunteer Fire Department.
State Sen. Parker Space, left, administers the oath of office to members of the Vernon Township Ambulance Squad.
Ali Thomas sings the National Anthem during the reorganization meeting.
