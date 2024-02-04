x
Photos: Vernon PBA Cornhole Tournament

Vernon /
| 04 Feb 2024 | 12:54
    Chris Ball, left, of Vernon and Luke Boonstra of Mahwah compete in a cornhole tournament fundraiser sponsored by the Vernon Police Benevolent Association 285. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    Lisa Ball of Vernon tosses a bag in the cornhole tournament Saturday, Feb. 3 at Hef’s Hut Bar and Grill. At left is Tim Boonstra of Oak Ridge.
    Participants listen to instructions before the tournament begins.
