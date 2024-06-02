x
Photos: Wantage Day 2024

Wantage /
| 02 Jun 2024 | 06:39
    Halston, Gianna, Scarlett and Beau Garrett Kimkowski of Wantage enjoy cotton candy at Wantage Day 2024. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    Sharyn Fronczkowski of Wantage admires a cat.
    PS Xperiment performs at Wantage Day 2024 at Woodbourne Park.
    Robert Schilling and Robert Washer man a table for the Sussex County Sheriff’s Office at Wantage Day 2024.
    Sarah Wynn was chosen as Miss Wantage 2024 on Saturday, June 1.
    The Atlantic Air Medical Helicopter lands at Woodbourne Park for Wantage Day 2024.
    The Atlantic Air Medical Helicopter lands at Woodbourne Park for Wantage Day 2024.
