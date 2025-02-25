Preschool registration starts Monday

Registration for the Vernon Township School District’s tuition-free full-day preschool program starts Monday, March 3.

Parents and guardians may register their child online at vtsd.com; click on the “Registration” tab.

Registration closes March 31.

Current preschool students who are not eligible for kindergarten automatically will retain their spots for the 2025-26 school year. A possible lottery would be based on the number of students registered.

The free program is open to 3- and 4-year-old children who live in Vernon and turn 3 on or before Oct. 1, 2025.

The program is based on the “Tools of the Mind” curriculum. An online information session about the curriculum will be from noon to 1 p.m. March 12. Video call link: meet.google.com/tcm-zyte-ctb or call 260-297-0080 PIN: 490 023 237#

A preschool open house will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. March 19 at Walnut Ridge School, 625 County Road 517, Sussex.