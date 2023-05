Republican voters will go the polls Tuesday, June 6 for the primary election.

There are no contested races among Democrats in Sussex County.

Early voting will be June 2-4 at the Sussex-Wantage Branch Library in Wantage and the Louise Childs Branch Library in Stanhope.

Hours for early voting are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, June 2 and Saturday, June 2 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 4.