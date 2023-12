The Vernon Township High School Cosmetology Department will hold Princess for a Day on Saturday, Jan. 6.

The drop-off event is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for students in kindergarten-grade 4. It will be held in the school cafeteria.

The cost is $50 and includes hair, nails and makeup done by cosmetology students as well as a pizza lunch, drinks, and princess movies and activities.

Participants make come dressed as princesses.

RSVP by Tuesday, Jan. 2.