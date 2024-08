The sixth annual Pupstock Festival will be from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 at the Sussex County Fairgrounds, 37 Plains Road, Augusta.

There will be dog activity zones, adoptions, art, live music, vendors, a beer garden and food trucks.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-13. Children younger than 6 are admitted free.

The event, which is rain or shine, will benefit the O.S.C.A.R and BARKS animal rescue groups.