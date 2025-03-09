Puzzle Hustle on March 16 in Vernon

A Puzzle Hustle will be held Sunday, March 16 at the Vernon Senior Center, 21 Church St. (rear entrance).

It was postponed from Feb. 16.

Check-in begins at 12:30 p.m. in the lobby. The competition is from 1 to 3 p.m.

Teams of two to five people will compete to finish a 500-piece puzzle in the shortest amount of time. Puzzles are provided.

Prizes will go to the first- and second-place finishers.

Participants must be age 8 or older.

Registration is required. The cost is $5.

Register online at forms.gle/mJHFeEV3eUTwVC11A