‘Remembering Our Fallen’ memorial coming to Wantage

The Sussex Elks Lodge #2288 will host the National Iraq/Afghanistan Memorial from Sept. 8 to 11 at Woodbourne Park in Wantage.

The exhibit, called “Remembering Our Fallen,” opens at 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 8 and closes at 9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11.

The photographic war memorial honors those who died in the Global War on Terror, from the terrorist attacks on the United States on Sept. 11, 2001, to Aug. 30, 2021, when U.S. troops were withdrawn from Afghanistan after 20 years of fighting there.

The memorial, which is design to travel, includes both military and personal photos.

It was unveiled in September 2017 at the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., and continues to tour the nation. In 2020, a second identical memorial was completed.

Survivor tree

Vernon will dedicate its 9/11 survivor tree during a ceremony at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 at the Municipal Center on Church Street.

Mayor Howard Burrell and first-responders will participate in the ceremony.