x
Residents gather to view partial solar eclipse

| 08 Apr 2024 | 10:17
    EC2 Noah Tymczyszyn, 10, of Warwick, N.Y., looks at the partial solar eclipse through safety glasses as his mother, Cat, uses a telescope set up at the Wallkill River National Wildlife Refuge in Sussex. (Photo by Kathy Shwiff)
    EC1 Using safety glasses, Noreen Bredhold of Sussex looks at the eclipse with her children Evan and Grace on Monday, April 8 outside the Dorothy Henry library branch in Vernon. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    EC3 Residents observe the eclipse through safety glasses outside the Dorothy Henry library branch in Vernon. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Residents look through telescopes set up at the Wallkill River National Wildlife Refuge in Sussex. (Photo by Kathy Shwiff)
    SIEC1 Watching the eclipse are Sparta Middle School students Hayden Wilson, Holden Richardson, Kyler Schwarz and Hunter Richardson. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
    SIEC2 Sparta Middle School faculty members look at the eclipse Monday, April 8. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
    SIEC3 Sparta Middle School Principal Frank Ciaburri eats a Moon Pie at the eclipse watching event. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
    Students snack on Sun Chips, Starbursts and Moon Pies. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
    Student Brody Holliday, Ben Sloginski, Tommy Bischoff and Fank Dijon pose in front of Sussex County Bird Club’s exhibit. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
    Principal Frank Ciaburri poses with staff members Gemma Lusardi, Cara Johnson, Marisa Wilson and Lisa Kaplan, who organized the event. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
    Sherri Zeilnhofer of West Milford looks at the partial solar eclipse through safety glasses. (Photo by Rich Adamonis)
    Mary Porebski looks at the solar eclipse through a telescope in front of Vault Liquors in the Bearfort Shopping Village in West Milford. (Photo provided)
    EC4 The moon covers much of the sun Monday afternoon, April 8, as seen from the Wallkill River National Wildlife Refuge in Sussex. (Photo by Gulbadan Habibi)
    The moon covers part of the sun Monday afternoon, April 8, as seen from the Wallkill River National Wildlife Refuge in Sussex. (Photo by Gulbadan Habibi)
    The partial solar eclipse. (Photo by Paul Michael Kane)
    The partial solar eclipse. (Photo by Paul Michael Kane)
    The partial solar eclipse. (Photo by Paul Michael Kane)
    William Chazey of Vernon works on a project related to the eclipse Monday, April 8 at the Dorothy Henry library branch. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
Residents donned safety glasses to watch the moon move across the sun in a partial solar eclipse Monday afternoon, April 4.

At the height of the eclipse at 3:25 p.m., about 92 percent of the sun was expected to be obscured in this area. But thick clouds covered the sun and moon shortly after 3 p.m., frustrating some viewers.

About 275 people gathered at the Wallkill River National Wildlife Refuge in Sussex, where a group of refuge supporters set up five telescopes with solar filters to permit safe viewing.

Giselle Smisko of the Friends of the Wallkill River National Wildlife Refuge said it was difficult to estimate how many people would show up.

For a similar event in 2017, more than 600 people came to the refuge but that was on a Saturday in the summer.

The gathering Monday worked well, she said, with enough parking spaces and safety glasses to accommodate the crowd.

Sparta Middle School held a viewing party for students and staff members complete with eclipse T-shirts and snacks, such as Sun Chips, Starbursts and Moon Pies.

At the Vernon and Stanhope branches of the Sussex County Library System, children and teens were invited to participate in a Solar Eclipse GLOBE Observer program by recording cloud cover and temperature readings. Those were to be uploaded and analyzed by scientists through a NASA program.