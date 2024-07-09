Route 23 northbound to be closed Wednesday

Route 23 northbound is scheduled to be closed Wednesday, July 10 as a slope reinforcement project begins in Wantage.

From 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., the travel lane and shoulder on Route 23 northbound are scheduled to be closed north of County Route 519 at milepost 42.5.

The closure will permit the installation of temporary traffic signals and a construction barrier as well as the creation of a work zone in the Route 23 northbound lane and shoulder.

Alternating traffic will be maintained during construction, which is expected to be completed this fall.

Motorists are advised to slow down, use caution and expect delays while driving through the work zone.

The $13.1 million state-funded project will clean and rehabilitate stormwater facilities in various locations in Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties.

Check the state Department of Transportation traffic information website at www.511nj.org for travel information.