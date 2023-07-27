SCCC open house today for CTE programs

Sussex County Community College (SCCC) will host an open house for prospective students interested in programs that can start a career quickly.

The fall semester begins Sept. 5.

A Career and Technical Education (CTE) open house will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 27 at the McGuire Technical Education Center, 47 Main St., Newton.

The following CTE programs will be present: Automotive Service Technology, Agricultural Business, Baking & Pastry Arts, Building Construction Technology, Culinary Arts, Diesel Service Technology, Electrical Lineworker, Exercise Science, Horticultural Science, Machine Tool Technology, Medical Assisting, Optics Technology, and Welding.

To register and for information, go online to sussex.edu/openhouse