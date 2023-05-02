School board OKs $68M budget; 35 jobs cut

The Vernon Township Board of Education approved a 2023-24 budget that will result in the loss of 35 staff members during its meeting Thursday, April 27.

xxxxxxxxxx and xxxxxx voted no, and Jennifer Pellet was absent from the meeting.

Before the vote, board members asked what would happen if the budget was defeated. They were advised by the board’s attorney that a budget defeat could result in the state taking over the district’s finances.

The total budget is about $68 million, compared with a 2022-23 budget of $71.6 million.

The 2023-24 budget includes about $16.5 million in state aid, down $256,288 from a year earlier.

The local tax levy of $45.5 million is a 1.79 percent increase from a year earlier.

Among the jobs cut were a media specialist at the high school, four school secretaries, one guidance counselor and two positions in the information technology department. Of the teaching positions cut, six each were at the middle and high schools and 13 total in the four elementary schools.

The budget does fund 10 positions that were not included in the proposed spending plan introduced in March.

The board approved withdrawal of about $1.7 million from the capital reserve account to support capital projects.

Board members voted 6-2 to conduct a forensic audit. John Kraus and Raymond Zimmerman voted no.

Board president Kelly Mitchell urged the forensic audit so the district would not face budget surprises next year.

Board members urged residents to contact their legislators to complain about decreases in state aid for the school district. Vernon’s state aid has fallen 41 percent since 2028-19 while enrollment has declined only 1 percent.