x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Sparta Renaissance Festival runs through Sunday

SPARTA.

Sparta /
| 21 Sep 2024 | 04:37
    Barbaras Kaynak eats a turkey leg.
    Barbaras Kaynak eats a turkey leg.
    Cadence Song is dressed as a fairy princess at the Sparta Renaissance Festival. (Photos by Nancy Madacsi)
    Cadence Song is dressed as a fairy princess at the Sparta Renaissance Festival. (Photos by Nancy Madacsi)
    Daniel GreenWolf demonstrates fire eating at the testival, which runs for two more weekends.
    Daniel GreenWolf demonstrates fire eating at the testival, which runs for two more weekends.
    The jousting contest.
    The jousting contest.
    Children try sword fighting.
    Children try sword fighting.
    James and Ollie Diken are dressed as pirates.
    James and Ollie Diken are dressed as pirates.
    Te<b>mperance Belowe is a shrew, nag, holy woman and the Renaissance Era’s least favorite Puritan.</b>
    Temperance Belowe is a shrew, nag, holy woman and the Renaissance Era’s least favorite Puritan.
    Gwen Gibbons poses with a sword.
    Gwen Gibbons poses with a sword.
    Sword fighters.
    Sword fighters.
    Ron and Linda Marx.
    Ron and Linda Marx.
    James Kimball, owner of the festival.
    James Kimball, owner of the festival.
    Bella and Daniel GreenWolf perform with fire.
    Bella and Daniel GreenWolf perform with fire.
    Kyle Marx stands in front of animal pelts.
    Kyle Marx stands in front of animal pelts.
    Daisy dog.
    Daisy dog.
    A greeter at the festival.
    A greeter at the festival.
    The Rose Fairy.
    The Rose Fairy.
    Captain Mick and Captain Peter.
    Captain Mick and Captain Peter.
    The jousting contest.
    The jousting contest.
    A participant in the jousting contest.
    A participant in the jousting contest.
    Sword fighters.
    Sword fighters.
    Ottilia Insinger dressed as a princess.
    Ottilia Insinger dressed as a princess.
    Kayla, Jaden and Malcolm Yepez.
    Kayla, Jaden and Malcolm Yepez.
    Stella and Parker Kossner with Erich Zorn.
    Stella and Parker Kossner with Erich Zorn.

The Sparta Renaissance Festival will be open two more weekends through Sept. 22.

The hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

This is the seventh year of the festival, which takes place at Camp Sacajawea, 251 White Lake Road.

There will be more than 100 vendors. Entertainment includes knights jousting and sword fighting, a quest through the Enchanted Forest, the comedy act Shakespeare Approves!, Celtic Magic with Daniel GreenWolf and Bella, storytellers Piece of 8, Celtic folk band Wandering Monsters, the Minstrel Rav’n, Bardy Pardy and more.

Tickets at the door are $20 for adults and $10 for children ages 6-12. Children younger than 6 are admitted for free.

The festival is rain or shine.

For information and discounted tickets, go online to spartanjrenfaire.com