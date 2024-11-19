‘Stuff the Bus’ drive starts Friday

WSUS, WNNJ and The Bear radio personalities will spearhead the “Stuff the Bus” campaign against hunger in Sussex County for the 17th year in a row.

ShopRite and Provident Bank will accept donations for the Sussex County Social Services food pantry from Friday, Nov. 22 through Sunday, Nov. 24.

Representations of 102.3 WSUS, 103.7 WNNJ and 106.3 The Bear will be at Provident Bank in Sparta on Friday; the Franklin, Sparta and Sussex ShopRites on Saturday; and the Byram, Newton and Sussex ShopRites on Sunday.

Sussex County Skylands Ride buses will be at these locations so residents may “stuff the bus.”

“Stuff the Bus” is an annual event that helps to restock the Sussex County Social Services food pantry. Each year, thousands of pounds of food are collected.

On average, the Social Services food pantry distributes food to more than 2,000 people a month and the number continues to rise.

The food pantry often needs peanut butter, jelly, tuna, meals in a can, cereal, boxed mashed potatoes, pasta/spaghetti, pasta sauce, canned fruits and vegetables, hearty soups, ramen noodles and healthy snacks, such as granola bars. Donations of toiletries, personal hygiene items and baby diapers/wipes are often in short supply.

Food and pet donations will be accepted during these hours or special arrangements can be made for after-hours donations by calling 973-383-3600.

• 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22 at Provident Bank, 7 Town Center Drive, Sparta.

• 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 at ShopRite of Byram, 90-80 Route 206 North; ShopRite of Franklin, 270 Route 23,; ShopRite of Newton, 127 Water St. (Route 206); ShopRite of Sparta, 18 North Village Blvd.; and ShopRite of Sussex, 1 Wiebel Plaza.

• 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24 at ShopRite of Byram, 90-80 Route 206 North; ShopRite of Franklin, 270 Route 23,; ShopRite of Newton, 127 Water St. (Route 206); ShopRite of Sparta, 18 North Village Blvd.; and ShopRite of Sussex, 1 Wiebel Plaza.

Anyone in need of food for themselves or their family may stop by the Division of Social Services, 83 Spring St., Newton, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.