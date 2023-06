Sussex Borough holds Royals Pageant today

The annual Sussex Borough Royals Pageant will be held at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, June 3 at the Sussex Borough Community and Cultural Center, 37 Main St.

Participants with compete for the titles of Mini Miss Sussex Borough (ages 3-7) , Little Miss Sussex Borough (ages 8-11), Junior Miss Sussex Borough (ages 12-16) and Miss Sussex Borough (ages 17-21) as well as Mini Mister Sussex Borough (ages 3-7), Little Mister Sussex Borough (ages 8-11), Junior Mister Sussex Borough (ages 12-16) and Mister Sussex Borough (ages 17-21).