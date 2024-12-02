Sussex County Youth Orchestras concert Sunday

The Sussex County Youth Orchestras will begin their 38th year of providing free concerts for the community at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8 at High Point Regional High School, 299 Pidgeon Hill Road, Sussex.

Musicians from elementary through high school and college will perform medleys of holiday songs, such as “Jolly Wonder Jingle,“ “The Christmas Dreidel” and “Fiddle Like the Dickens.”

The Youth Orchestra will perform Bach’s “Jesu, Joy Of Man’s Desiring” as well as “The Magnificent Seven.”

The orchestras are under the musical direction of Dawn Tedesco and conductors Rich Barrieres and Aimee Jimenez.

This concert has been made possible in part by the New Jersey Council on the Arts through the state block grant/county partnership as administered by the Sussex County Arts & Heritage Council.