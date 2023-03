The Sussex-Wantage Regional School District will be holding kindergarten registration for the 2023-24 school year from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. the week of March 20-24.

Children must turn 5 by Oct. 1, 2023, to enter kindergarten.

Bring your child’s birth certificate, immunization records and four proofs of residency to C.E. Lawrence School, 31 Ryan Road, Wantage.

Registration forms and information are available online at www.swregional.org