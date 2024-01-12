Sussex-Wantage library closed Jan. 15-28

The Sussex-Wantage branch of the Sussex County Library System (SCLS) will be closed from Monday, Jan. 15 to Sunday, Jan. 28 while the carpet is replaced.

The branch is expected to reopen Monday, Jan. 29.

Bookdrops at the branch will remain open during construction and be emptied daily.

Borrowers with outstanding hold requests will be contacted to arrange an alternate pickup location or to suspend their holds until the branch reopens.

Residents may use the services and resources available at one of the five nearby SCLS branches, including the Dorothy Henry Branch, 66 Route 94, Vernon, and the Main Library, 125 Morris Turnpike, Frankford.

Library cardholders may access the SCLS’s extensive digital collection, including eBooks, audiobooks, magazines and more through the library’s website and digital platforms.

For information, go online to www.sussexcountylibrary.org or contact the Main Library at 973-948-3660.