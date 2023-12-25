Talk on owls, hawks Saturday

Owls and hawks will be at the Wallkill River National Wildlife Refuge for the annual Winter Raptors program on Saturday, Dec. 30.

The indoor presentation starts at 2 p.m. at 136 Owens Station Road, Sussex.

Live raptors from the Avian Wildlife Center will be on view, and speakers will provide information about their characteristics and abilities to survive in the wild.

Suggested donations of $2 per person or $5 per family. The money will go to the Friends of Wallkill River National Wildlife Refuge, a volunteer-run tax-exempt nonprofit organization that sponsors public programs in the refuge and supports the wildlife conservation work.

After the indoor talk, people can travel to nearby Liberty Marsh with expert birder, Ken Witkowski. He will point out raptors and other wildlife in the marsh. There is a possibility of seeing a variety, including bald eagles and short-eared owls.

Bring binoculars or borrow a pair from the refuge.

For information, go online to friendsofwallkillriver.org, send email to wallkillfriends@gmail.com or call 973-702-7266 ext. 15.