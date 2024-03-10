Talk on telescopes set for Saturday

The Friends of Wallkill River National Wildlife Refuge are starting their season of astronomy events at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 16 at 136 Owens Station Road in Sussex.

The indoor presentation will show what distant objects you can view through a telescope. It is free and open to all.

Rich Huber and Grace Casalino, who lead the public astronomy nights at the refuge, will demonstrate the different types of telescopes, their accessories, and what you need to see details of the moon, planets and distant galaxies.

Huber also will show photos that he has taken using a telescope and astrophotography techniques to bring out the detail.

Those attending are encouraged to bring their telescopes for a hands-on workshop on how to set it up to locate features of the night sky. Anyone without a telescope may use ones set up by the volunteers.

Every month through November, the astronomy volunteers hold public programs at the same location.

On April 8, they will set up their telescopes for the public to safely view the solar eclipse. This rare event starts at 2 p.m.

For information, send email to wallkillfriends@gmail.com or leave a message at 973-702-7266 ext. 15.