Taste of Vernon set for Monday

The eighth annual Taste of Vernon will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, April 28 at Red Tail Lodge, 200 Route 94, Vernon.

The event offers a taste of the best local entrees and desserts, a live DJ, photo booth, silent auction and cashless bar (debit, credit and Apple Pay accepted.)

Tickets are $55 a person or $100 for two. Buy them online at vernonchamber.com/tasteofvernon

Proceeds will support Vernon community organizations and scholarships.

For information, call/text Anna at 973-652-9145 or send email to info@vernonchamber.com