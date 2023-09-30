Tricky tray Friday benefits Wantage church

The Beemerville Presbyterian Church’s Tricky Tray will be Friday, Oct. 6 at the Beemerville Firehouse, 227 Route 519, Wantage.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and drawing for winners starts at 7:30 p.m.

More than 250 trays, specials and super specials will be available. Super specials include a flat screen TV, gas gift card and more.

A 50/50 and a $1,000 ShopRite gift card raffle will be drawn during the Tricky Tray.

Admission is free. No one younger than 18 admitted.

Refreshments are available.

The Beemerville Firehouse is handicap-accessible.

The annual fundraiser benefits the Beemerville Church.

For information, call 973-875-6760.