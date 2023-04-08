Tricky tray Friday raises money for scholarships

The Vernon Township Executive School & Community Association (ESCA) is hosting a Ladies Night Out Tricky Tray on Friday, April 14.

The proceeds will go to the ESCA Senior Scholarship Fund, which will award up to $1,000 to about 20 graduating seniors of Vernon Township High School.

The scholarships are awarded based on essays depicting the student’s service and its impact to family and the local or greater community.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and calling begins at 7:30 p.m. at Red Tail Lodge, 200 Route 94, Vernon.

Tickets are $70 and includes dinner, dessert, entertainment and one sheet of Level 1 tickets. Guests must be age 18 or older to enter the event and must be 21 or older with indentification to participate in a draw raffle containing any alcoholic beverage.

To buy tickets and for information, go online to https://vernonscanj.com/ladies-night-out/