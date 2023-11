Vernon’s annual Thanksgiving Morning Turkey Trot will be Thursday, Nov. 23 at Holy Counselor Lutheran Church, 68 Sandhill Road.

The race will start at 8 a.m. with registration open at 7 a.m.

Early registration is $25. The cost for groups of four or more is $20 for each participant.

To register, go online to https://runsignup.com/Race/NJ/Sussex/VernonsTurkeyTrot