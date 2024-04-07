Upcoming Earth Day activities

Volunteers sought for river cleanup

Volunteers are needed to help with the Musconetcong Watershed Association’s (MWA) annual cleanup beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 13.

Multiple locations are available from Lake Hopatcong to the Delaware River.

To register for a cleanup location, go online to docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfmQV8CbRc87Ky0P0lodwnsizyhO5-ZvWWnsxcJWj_u7B_1_w/viewform

After the cleanup, volunteers are invited to a barbecue cookout at the MWA’s River Resource Center headquarters, 10 Maple Ave., Asbury. It is free for all volunteers.

To register groups of 10 or more or for information, send email to Liv Stettler at cleanup@musconetcong.org

Electronics may be recycled Saturday

The Sussex County Municipal Utility Authority will hold its spring electronics waste event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday April 13.

No charge for Sussex County residents.

Towns and schools may drop-off e-waste on Friday, April 12.

Accepted electronics include cassette players and cassettes, CD players and CDs, copiers, cameras, computer mice, desktop or personal computers, desktop printers, desktop fax machines, DVD players and DVDs, e-book readers, electronic wires, cabling, chargers, keyboards, laptops/tablets, MP3 players, modems, personal digital assistants, scanners, speakers, stereo and radio equipment, televisions/flat screens, VCRs and VCR tapes. No appliances accepted.

For information, call (973) 579–6998 or go online to scmua.org

Talk on watershed is Saturday

The Friends of Wallkill River National Wildlife Refuge are hosting a talk on the Wallkill River Watershed at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 13 at the Sussex-Wantage Branch Library, 69 County Route 639, Wantage.

AmeriCorps N.J. Watershed Ambassador Ethan Meiniczek will show how the land along the Wallkill River affects the water and the life in the river.

The river originates in Sparta and flows 90 miles north to the Hudson River Estuary. The watershed covers 785 square miles, includes 48 municipalities in Sussex County and Orange and Ulster counties in New York.

The talk will include information about what is being done to protect the waters. It will include a demonstration of how the health of streams is assessed by looking at the life in the water.

Meiniczek will bring water samples for attendees to look for the macroinvertebrates, small aquatic animals, that indicate the pollution levels in the water.

For information, send email to wallkillfriends@gmail.com

