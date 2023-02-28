UPDATE: Vernon, Sussex-Wantage schools, High Point closed Tuesday

The Vernon Township School District canceled all after-school activities Monday, Feb. 27 and said schools will be closed Tuesday, Feb. 28 because of the snowstorm.

The Sussex-Wantage School District said all schools are closed Tuesday and after-school activities are canceled.

High Point Regional High School also will be closed Tuesday.

The High Point Board of Education meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday will proceed otherwise notified. The meeting will be livestreamed at https://youtube.com/live/7gXsSW6RiI4?feature=share

Sussex Borough has suspended street parking during the storm.

More than six inches of snow reportedly fell overnight in northern Sussex County.

The county courthouse announced a delayed opening at 10:30 a.m.

The National Weather Service had issued a winter storm warning for Sussex and Morris counties effective until 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Heavy snow was predicted, mixed at times with sleet and freezing rain. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of up to a light glaze were forecast.