UPDATE: Vernon, Sussex-Wantage schools, High Point to be closed Tuesday

The Vernon Township School District canceled all after-school activities Monday, Feb. 27 and said schools will be closed Tuesday, Feb. 28 because of the snowstorm.

The Sussex-Wantage School District said all schools are closed Tuesday and after-school activities are canceled.

High Point Regional High School also will be closed Tuesday.

The High Point Board of Education meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday will proceed otherwise notified. The meeting will be livestreamed at https://youtube.com/live/7gXsSW6RiI4?feature=share

Sussex Borough has suspended street parking during the storm.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Sussex and Morris counties effective until 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Heavy snow is expected, mixed at times with sleet and freezing rain. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of up to a light glaze are possible.

Snowfall rates could reach an inch per hour Monday night. The highest snowfall totals will be at locations above 1,500 feet in elevation.

Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could affect the morning or evening commute.