Route 80 eastbound will remain closed indefinitely in Wharton in Morris County, the state Department of Transportation (DOT) said late Monday, Feb. 10.

The highway was closed about 6:45 a.m. Monday “out of an abundance of caution” because of a depression in the center lane, the DOT said that morning.

While crews were conducting boring tests on the road Monday evening, “road conditions deteriorated, and a sinkhole opened up,” the agency said.

“Crews are excavating the area and continuing to evaluate the situation to determine the extent of repairs. Crews will work around the clock until the road is repaired and reopened.”

The area where the problem developed Monday evening is 75 feet from the sinkhole repair completed in December.

The area where that sinkhole was repaired is stable, the DOT said.

In late December, Route 80 was closed after a 40-foot-wide sinkhole opened when an abandoned mine collapsed under the highway’s right shoulder.

The highway reopened four days later after emergency repairs were made.

’Dynamic situations’

“Emergency repairs are always dynamic situations, and conditions can change quickly,” DOT Commissioner Fran O’Connor said.

“Crews will continue to work 24 hours a day until the repairs are complete. The department is working with local officials to minimize the impact of the additional traffic on neighboring communities as best as possible.”

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

State Sen. Anthony Bucco, R-25, said he met with O’Connor on the highway Monday morning. “At that time, it seemed like the damage could be repaired quickly, and we were all hopeful that traffic disruptions would be minimal.

“Unfortunately, after further investigation and testing, the situation appears to be more severe than everyone anticipated.”

Alternate routes

Motorists should expect delays and are advised to use alternate routes.

Drivers may use Exit 28 to take Route 46 eastbound or Route 10 eastbound to avoid the area. This exit is several miles before the closure.

Here are an alternate route on Route 46 eastbound:

• Drivers on Route 80 eastbound should take Exit 28/Route 46 eastbound to Route 10/Ledgewood/Lake Hopatcong, which is several miles before the closure.

• Continue on Route 46 eastbound.

• Stay in the left two lanes to turn left at the traffic signal to continue on Route 46 eastbound.

• Turn left onto Route 15 northbound in Dover back to Route 80 or continue on Route 46 eastbound for about 12 miles and stay left for Route 80 eastbound.

Route 80 eastbound detour:

• Drivers on Route 80 eastbound are being directed to take Exit 34 to Route 15/Wharton/Dover/Sparta.

• Stay right following signs for Route 15/Jefferson/Dover/Sparta.

• Stay in the left lane on North Main Street to Route 15 southbound/To I-80/Dover.

• Merge onto Route 15 southbound.

• Stay left to take the exit to Route 80 eastbound.