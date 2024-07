The Vernon Makers Market, sponsored by the Board of Recreation, will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 6 at Heaven Hill Farm, 451 Route 94.

Vendors will be selling everything from wood carvings and jewelry to ornaments and honey products. There also will be a number of food trucks.

The Makers Market also will be open Aug. 17 and Sept. 7.