Vernon mayoral candidates forum canceled

The League of Women Voters of Sussex Highlands has canceled the candidates forum for contestants in the Vernon mayoral election.

It had been scheduled Oct. 16.

While the candidates expressed support, the league lacked the resources needed to support the event, officials said.

“Candidate forums are a key element of the league’s mission to promote an informed and engaged electorate. They are opportunities for voters to learn about who will be on their ballots. We are disappointed this event could not be held.” said Kimberly Noel, president of the League of Women Voters of Sussex Highlands.

The league takes no position on candidates for public office or on political parties. As a nonpartisan organization, it works to encourage the informed and active participation of citizens in government and to increase understanding of major policy issues as well as influences public policy through education and advocacy.