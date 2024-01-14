Vernon officials to be sworn in Monday

The Vernon Township Council’s annual reorganization meeting will be at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 15 in the Municipal Center, 21 Church St.

Anthony Rossi will be sworn in as the new mayor, and Councilman Bradley Sparta and former school board member William Higgins will be sworn in to new terms on the council.

Rossi defeated Harry Shortway and Sally Rinker in the Nov. 7 election to win a four-year term.

Sparta and Higgins won two council seats in a race with Councilwoman Margaret “Peg” Distasi.

Their terms are for three years.

The meeting will be held in person and online. For online access, go to the township’s website at www.vernontwp.com