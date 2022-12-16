Vernon schools closed today

Because of the weather, Vernon Township School District are closed Friday, Dec. 16.

On Thursday night, Dec. 15, the district had announced a two-hour delayed opening. Schools were dismissed early Thursday and all after-school programs were canceled because of the snow.

The Board of Education moved its meeting, which had been scheduled Thursday, to Wednesday, Dec. 21. It will begin at 7 p.m. in the library at Lounsberry Hollow School Library, 30 Sammis Road.

Vernon Township’s municipal building also will have a two-hour delayed opening Friday.

And High Point Regional High School announced have a 90-minute delayed opening Friday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory effective until midnight for Sussex and Warren counties.

The forecast calls for mixed precipitation with total snow accumulations of up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

There will be a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain with a change to rain late Thursday night. The biggest amounts of snow and ice will occur in the higher elevations, with snow totals possibly reaching four to six inches locally.

Drivers should plan on slippery road conditions.