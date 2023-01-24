Vernon schools closed Wednesday

With a storm predicted for Wednesday, Jan. 25, the Vernon Township School District announced a snow day.
No other local school districts had announced plans to close by 10 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Sussex County from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday.
Snowfall rates potentially exceeding one inch per hour are forecast early in the day. The snow is likely to continue into the afternoon before changing briefly to a wintry mix during the late afternoon or early evening, then to rain by late evening.
Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are expected along with winds gusting as high as 30 mph.
Drivers should plan on slippery road conditions.