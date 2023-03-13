Vernon, Sussex-Wantage schools, High Point closed Tuesday

The Vernon Township and Sussex-Wantage school districts will be closed Tuesday, March 14 because of the expected snowstorm.

High Point Regional High School also will be closed.

Street parking is suspended in Sussex Borough and the borough asked residents to keep trash receptacles out of the path of snowplows.

Sussex County courts are closed Tuesday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Sussex, Warren and Morris counties until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Heavy snow expected, with total accumulations of 2 to 8 inches. The greatest snow totals will be in the higher elevations mainly above 1000 feet. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Travel could be very difficult.

The NJGPA test that Vernon Township High School juniors were scheduled to take Tuesday now will take the math section Wednesday, March 15 and English Language Arts section on Thursday, March 16. They should bring fully charged Chromebooks and wired headphones.