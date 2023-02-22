Viking Snowshoe Invasion is on for Saturday

The Viking Snowshoe Invasion, sponsored by the Vernon Township Board of Recreation, is set for Saturday, Feb. 25 at Mountain Creek.

It was delayed from Jan. 28 because of lack of snow.

Participants may choose a 5k tromp across the ridge of the mountain or the final mile option.

Spectators may gather by the outdoor fireplaces and cheer on participants as they make their way down the mountain.

Registration and check-in will be at 7 a.m. in the Biergarten at Mountain Creek’s Red Tail Lodge. The lift will take people up the mountain starting at 8 a.m. and the race begins at 9 a.m.

For information, send email to the race director at mdowntain@vernontwp.com