Voters go to the polls Tuesday

Voters will choose state, county and local officials in the election Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Edmund Khanoo, a Democrat, and Assemblyman Parker Space, a Republican, are running for a state Senate seat in Legislative District 24.

Four people are running for two Assembly seats: Sussex County Commissioner Dawn Fantasia and Chester Township Mayor Mike Inganamort, both Republicans; Baramdai “Alicia” Sharma, a Democrat; and Veronica Fernandez, an Independent.

Two candidates are running for an open seat on the Sussex County Board of County Commissioners: Jack DeGroot, a Republican, and Damaris Lira, a Democrat. The term is for three years.

In Branchville, three people are running for two seats on the Borough Council: Republicans Tania Bansemer and Beverly Bathgate and Mary Whitesell, a Democrat. The terms are for three years.

Six candidates are running for three seats on the Frankford Township Board of Education. They are Kate Adam, Darrin Chambers, Chris Dexter, Charlene Molnar, Mindy Smith and Jessie Vaughan. The terms are for three years.

In Sussex, three people are running for two seats on the Borough Council: Democrat Emily Downs and Republicans Martin Kokoruda and Nicholas Southard. The terms are for three years.

Seven candidates are running for three seats on the Sussex-Wantage Regional Board of Education: Nicholas D’Agostino, Deborah Jenkins Braconi, Stephanie McPherson, Trevor McPherson, Caitlin Space, Stevie Vallone and Daniel “Danny” Van Tassel. The terms are for three years.

In Vernon, Sally Rinker, Anthony Rossi and Harry Shortway are running for a four-year term as mayor.

Three candidates are running for two seats on the Township Council with four-year terms: Margaret “Peg” Distasi, William Higgins and Bradley Sparta.

There also are three candidates vying for one council seat with a two-year term: Jessica DeBenedetto, Mark Heftler and Daniel Storey.

Four candidates are running for three seats with three-year terms on the Vernon Township Board of Education: Charles Cimaglia, Elaine Colianni, Carl Contino and Adina Hope.

Veronica Castner is running uncontested for a Vernon school board seat with a one-year term.

Vernon voters also will be asked to whether the township should provide a monetary Length of Service Award Program (LOSAP) for volunteer firefighters and volunteer members of emergency medical services organizations.