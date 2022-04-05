Wallkill Valley FBLA members win at NJ State Conference

Ten members of the Wallkill Valley Regional High School chapter of Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) participated in the 2022 NJFBLA State Leadership Conference at Harrah’s in Atlantic City, March 9-11.

This was the first in-person state conference in two years. The venue enabled the members to “Accelerate” as they demonstrated “Success Starts Here” in this national student organization.

The following members of the Wallkill Valley Regional High School FBLA chapter competed: Battle of the Chapters – Joey Mueller, Dharmil Bhavsar, Marina Bakovic; Community Service Project – Dayna Alemy, Natalie Armstrong, Joey Mueller; Digital Video Production – Joey Mueller; Health Care Administration – Marina Bakovic; Introduction to Business Communication – Carly Trovato; Introduction to Financial Math – Darren Rockwell; Local Chapter Annual Business Report – Dharmil Bhavsar, Marina Bakovic; Partnership with Business Project – Antonio Ciasullo, Brian Hall, Carly Trovato; Scholarship – Joey Mueller; Scrapbook – Dayna Alemy; and Who’s Who in FBLA – Joey Mueller. FBLA members Gianna Casselano and Joe Haas attended as Voting Delegates and Workshop Attendees.

Congratulations to the following FBLA members and the Wallkill Valley chapter for placing at the 2022 State Leadership Conference:

● Business Achievement Awards – Dayna Alemy, Dharmil Bhavsar, Brian Hall, Sean Masino, Joey Mueller

● Gold Member Award – Dharmil Bhavsar

● Gold Officer Award – Brian Hall

● FBLA Members of the Month – September – Sean Masino; October – Brian Hall; November – Carly Trovato; December – Joey Mueller; January – Dayna Alemy

● New Jersey FBLA Member of the Year – Dayna Alemy

● Scholarship – Joey Mueller

● Battle of the Chapters – Joey Mueller, Dharmil Bhavsar, Marina Bakovic, first place

● Local Chapter Annual Business Report – Dharmil Bhavsar, Marina Bakovic - first place

● Outstanding Chapter – Wallkill Valley, first place

● March of Dimes – Wallkill Valley, first place

● Community Service Challenge – Wallkill Valley, second place (1,950 hours)

● Partnership with Business Project – Antonio, Ciasullo, Brian Hall, Carly Trovato, third place

● Passport of Progress – Wallkill Valley, third place

● Scrapbook – Dayna Alemy, fourth place

● Who’s Who in FBLA – Joey Mueller, fourth place

● Digital Video Production – Joey Mueller, fifth place

● Introduction to Business Communication – Carly Trovato, fifth place

● Community Service Project – Dayna Alemy, Natalie Armstrong, Joey Mueller, sixth place

● Gold Seal Award of Merit – Wallkill Valley, Honors

● NJFBLA: Stories for Success – Wallkill Valley, Honors

The state honored the Wallkill Valley Business Person of the Year, Mr. Steve Ciasullo, FBLA parent and business owner, and the Wallkill Valley Volunteer of the Year, John Spadora, former Wallkill Valley FBLA chapter and state officer.

FBLA member Brian Hall was selected as the New Jersey FBLA Northern Region Vice President and will serve as a 2022-23 state officer.

The FBLA National Leadership Conference is scheduled for June 29-July 3 in Chicago. To date, the following Wallkill Valley FBLA members will be competing on a national level: Local Chapter Annual Business Report – Dharmil Bhavsar, Marina Bakovic; Partnership with Business Project – Antonio Ciasullo, Brian Hall, and Carly Trovato. Brian Hall will lead the New Jersey contingency as part of the New Jersey State Officer Team.