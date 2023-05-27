Wantage Day is Saturday

The annual Wantage Day celebration will be from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 3 at Woodbourne Park, 145 Sherman Ridge Road.

There will be more than 60 vendors, food, music, entertainment, bounce houses and face painting as well as demonstrations by the Wantage Township Fire Departments, Space Farms, Wantage Township sport organizations and Master Ken’s Xtreme Martial Arts.

The Atlantic Air medical helicopter will be flying in and the Sussex Fire Department will have a ladder truck there. Human Foosball will be run by High Point United Soccer Club. The Sussex County Sheriff’s Office will offer free child finger-printing services for parents.

Also scheduled are the Little Mister Wantage pageant at 12:15 p.m., Little Miss Wantage at 1 p.m. and Miss Wantage at 2 p.m.

The free event is organized by the Wantage Township Recreation Department.

For information, call Nicole Dunn at 973-875-7193 ext. 243.

The rain date is Sunday, June 4.