A fishing contest is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 8 at Lake Neepaulin Beach in Wantage.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the contest at 9. Weigh-in closes at 11:30 a.m.

The entry fee is $5.

Prizes will be given in two age groups, 10 and younger and 11 and older, for first fish caught, most fish caught, smallest fish, largest fish, longest fish and largest fish caught by a boater.

Boat fishing is permitted according to lake rules. A valid New Jersey fishing license is required.