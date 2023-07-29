Woman’s Club hosts New Member Tea

The Vernon Township Woman’s Club will host a New Member Tea from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5.

The free, informal social gathering will be in the meeting room at the Dorothy Henry Library, 66 Route 94, Vernon.

Women of all ages and from all towns with a commitment to serving the community are invited to attend and learn more about the club’s projects, such as holiday gifts for domestic abuse victims, scholarships for local students, programs for farmworkers and their children, toiletries for homeless men, blankets and pillows for cancer patients, and Christmas stockings for troops serving abroad.

International women-helping-women efforts have included a bra collection for sex-trafficking survivors and sanitary feminine kits for school-age girls in impoverished countries. Global projects also include blankets and toys for children undergoing cleft palate surgery through Operation Smile.

The Vernon Township Woman’s Club is one of 26 clubs in the Highlands District of the New Jersey State Federation of Women’s Clubs.

For information about the club or the New Member Tea, call Joan at 973-827-0804. Refreshments will be served.