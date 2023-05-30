Youth orchestras to perform Sunday

The Sussex County Youth Orchestras will present a concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 4.

The free concert is at High Point Regional High School, 299 Pidgeon Hill Road, Sussex. Donations are welcome.

Children in the youngest ensemble, under the baton of Dawn Tedesco, range in age from 5 to 12.

They will open the program with “The Star Spangled Banner” and will play arrangements of Dvorak’s “New World Symphony,” Pachelbel’s “Canon in D” and Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA!”

The Preparatory Orchestra, under the direction of Aimee Jimenez, will perform “Espana Waltz” by Walldteufel, “Air on the G String” by Bach, an original piece and a medley from the “Chronicles of Narnia” by Williams.

The Youth Symphony, with members from 11 to 21 years old, is directed by Rich Barrieres with professional mentors from the community.

Leigh Rose Hart, a senior at Vernon Township High School, will perform the Richard Strauss “Horn Concerto No. 1” on French horn.

Hart has been a member of the high school’s Jazz Express and marching band for four years.

She also has been a member of the Sussex County Youth Orchestras for four years.

In addition, she has played with the All-Sussex County Honors Band, All-North Jersey Area Band, Region 1 Band, All-State Orchestra and Highland stage pit orchestra.

The Youth Symphony also will play Richard Rodgers’ “Victory at Sea” and selections from “Les Miserables” by Schonberg.

The Sussex County Youth Orchestras, founded in 1987, rehearse at churches in Sparta and Newton.

Its members come from throughout Sussex County and as far northwest as Milford, Pa., and as far south as Mount Olive.

For information, go online to SCYO.org