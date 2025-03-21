Makers Day events today, Saturday

The Sussex County Library System (SCLS) will participate in New Jersey Makers Day, a statewide initiative dedicated to celebrating creativity, innovation and hands-on learning.

Interactive activities are planned Friday, March 21 and Saturday, March 22 at all library branches.

Among them are robotics showcases, STEM projects, take and make craft stations, sewing and jewelry making, rock painting, decorating and do-it-yourself projects, and cupcake and cookie decorating.

For information and to register for an event, go online to Sussexcountylibrary.org/events