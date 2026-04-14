Arrest made in Lisa McBride murder case after 36 years

Nearly 36 years after Vernon resident Lisa McBride was murdered and her body was found in a Sussex County park, a North Carolina man was arrested Friday, April 10, and charged with her murder.

According to a press release from Sussex County Prosecutor Daniel Perez, members of his office, the New Jersey State Police, the Vernon Township Police Department and the Dare County (N.C) Sheriff’s Office apprehended 54-year-old Robert William McCaffrey Jr. of Manteo, N.C. shortly after 8 p.m. McCaffrey, who’d also lived in South Carolina and Sussex County, was being detained in North Carolina pending extradition to Sussex County, where he will face charges of murder in the first degree, kidnapping in the first degree, and burglary in the second degree.

“This decades-old cold case was solved through significant advancements in DNA technology, combined with the relentless investigative efforts of detectives in the New Jersey State Police, the Sussex County Prosecutor’s Office and the Vernon Township Police Department,” Perez said in the release. “Robert McCaffrey Jr.’s arrest marks a major breakthrough, bringing long-awaited progress toward justice for the family of Lisa Marie McBride. McBride would have been 27 years old when her remains were discovered in 1990.”

Though Vernon police deferred questions about the arrest to the prosecutor’s office, Vernon Mayor Anthony Rossi commended the department’s commitment to hard work.

“I am extremely proud of the hard work and dedication of our detective squad, whose relentless commitment ensures that no case is ever forgotten or abandoned,” Rossi said.

A spokesman for the prosecutor’s office had not replied to an email seeking additional information by deadline, including whether McBride and McCaffrey knew one another.

Break in the case

An investigation began June 23, 1990, after McBride failed to show up for work and could not be located by family, co-workers and friends. On Oct. 20, 1990, a hunter found McBride’s skeletal remains off Mine Road in the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area in Sandyston.

The death was ruled a homicide as investigators followed leads for years to no avail.

According to an April 13 New Jersey State Police Facebook post, the case remained with the state police Major Crime Unit until the creation of the state police Cold Unit in 2020. Later that year, key evidence was submitted to DNA Laboratories International for advanced testing. The DNA obtained at the time confirmed that a male profile was only suitable for direct comparison, but not eligible for a Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) digital DNA profile.

In 2022, McBride’s remains were exhumed to obtain a definitive DNA sample for comparison.

New Jersey State Police said McCaffrey’s DNA profile was entered into CODIS in 2014, following the 2012 disappearance of his wife, Gayle McCaffrey, in Charleston County, S.C. Gayle McCaffrey remains missing. According to ABC News in Charleston, McCaffrey served time in prison after being convicted of obstruction of justice in that case. He was released in 2023.

Background

A 1981 graduate of West Milford High School, McBride was working as an executive secretary at Lakeland Bank in Newfoundland and living alone at Highland Lakes prior to her murder. After work on June 22, 1990, McBride and some friends attended a concert in New York City before stopping at Big John’s Pub on Old Route 23 in Newfoundland on the way home.

Police reports at the time said Lisa drank three beers, spoke with a few friends at the pub, gave three old friends her phone number and left at 1:15 a.m., saying she had to be at work in the morning.

When she did not show up at Lakeland Bank the next morning, her brother went to her home, saw her car in the driveway and used a key to enter the house. The reports said he saw that his sister was missing, a light on a bedroom dresser was on, there were no sheets or blankets on the bed, the living room couch was pulled away from the wall and the kitchen light was on.

The FBI joined state and local police to investigate her disappearance. Posters were distributed as far as Canada and several suspects were ruled out.

At approximately 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 20, 1990, four months after she disappeared, a hunter found McBride’s skeletal remains in Sandyston.