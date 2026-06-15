Hopatcong woman sentenced in Girl Scout Troop funds theft case

A Hopatcong woman was sentenced June 12 for stealing more than $20,000 from two local Girl Scout troops.

Katelin J. Dora-Wester, 37, was sentenced by Superior Court Judge Janine M. Allen to two years of probation and ordered to pay $20,249.95 in restitution to the Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey, according to the Sussex County Prosecutor’s Office.

Dora-Wester previously pleaded guilty to an amended charge of theft, a disorderly persons offense.

Authorities said an investigation by the Hopatcong Police Department determined that between 2023 and 2025, Dora-Wester, a former Girl Scout troop leader, failed to deposit $20,249.95 collected through cookie sales and other troop activities.

According to prosecutors, the missing funds affected two Girl Scout troops in Hopatcong. Dora-Wester admitted she failed to deposit troop proceeds and acknowledged using some of the money for personal expenses.

A search of her residence resulted in the recovery of troop financial records, checks payable to the troops and cash associated with cookie sales, authorities said.

”This case involved a significant breach of trust,” Sussex County Prosecutor Daniel M. Perez said in a statement. “Parents, volunteers, and community members entrusted the defendant with funds raised by young Girl Scouts through hard work and dedication.”

Perez thanked the Hopatcong Police Department and Detective Marlon Winbush for their work on the investigation.

Dora-Wester was represented by attorneys Georgia D. Reid and John D. McCarthy. The state was represented by Assistant Prosecutor Jonathan E. McMeen.