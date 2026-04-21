Suspect accused in 1990 Vernon murder appears in court

The man accused of murdering Vernon resident Lisa McBride in 1990 appeared in Sussex County Court Monday where he pleaded not guilty to murder, kidnapping and burglary.

Robert McCaffrey, 54, appeared before Judge Janine Allen in an orange jumpsuit and shackles.

McCaffrey was extradited to New Jersey over the weekend after being arrested in North Carolina on April 10.

McCaffrey’s attorney, public defender Shaun Russell, and Assistant Sussex County Prosecutor Jerome Neidhardt each declined to comment.

McCaffrey faces life without parole on the murder charge.

How the arrest came to be 36 years later

In June 1990 when Lisa McBride, 27, failed to show up for work at Lakeland Bank in Newfoundland and could not be found by family and friends, an investigation began. In October of that year, a hunter found McBride’s skeletal remains off Mine Road in the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area in Sandyston.

Ruled a homicide, investigators ran into dead end after dead end for nearly 36 years.

According to information in the court documents, evidence taken from the headboard of McBride’s bed was submitted for DNA testing in 2020. At that time, the male DNA profile was not suitable for entry into the national DNA database for criminal offenders.

In 2022, McBride’s DNA was obtained when her remains were exhumed.

In February of this year, through advancements in DNA testing, court documents show McBride’s DNA and McCaffrey’s DNA were identified on the headboard evidence.

McCaffrey’s DNA was in the national DNA database for criminal defenders after he was convicted of obstruction of justice after the disappearance of his wife in South Carolina in 2012. She was never found and no other charges against McCaffrey were filed.

The affidavit of probable cause includes a witness identified as ‘R.I.’ who told investigators in 2019 that McCaffrey confessed to killing McBride “because she refused to go out with him.” It is unclear from the documents if that witness was being interviewed as part of the McBride case or as part of the investigation into McCaffrey’s wife.

A follow-up investigation of friends and family last month revealed McCaffrey had no known ties to McBride, according to the affidavit.

The complaint warrant and affidavit of probable cause were submitted by the state police and signed by Vernon Township Judge Peter Laemers on April 6.

Background

A 1981 graduate of West Milford High School, McBride was working as an executive secretary at Lakeland Bank in Newfoundland and living alone in Highland Lakes prior to her murder.

After work on June 22, 1990, McBride and some friends attended a concert in New York City before stopping at Big John’s Pub on Old Route 23 in Newfoundland on the way home.

Police reports at the time said McBride drank three beers, spoke with a few friends at the pub, gave three old friends her phone number and left at 1:15 a.m., saying she had to be at work in the morning.

When she did not show up at Lakeland Bank, her brother went to her home at 118 Glen Road in Highland Lakes, saw her car in the driveway and used a key to enter the house. The reports said he saw that his sister was missing, a light on a bedroom dresser was on, there were no sheets or blankets on the bed, the living room couch was pulled away from the wall and the kitchen light was on. Phone lines outside the home had been cut.

The FBI joined state and local police to investigate her disappearance. Posters were distributed as far as Canada and several suspects were ruled out. At approximately 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 20, 1990, four months after she disappeared, a hunter found McBride’s remains in Sandyston.

Next

McCaffrey is due back in court at 9 a.m. on April 27 for a pretrial detention hearing. In the meantime, he is being held at Morris County Correctional Facility. A pre-indictment conference was set for May 18, though Judge Allen said that date may change.